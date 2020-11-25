Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran swaps jailed British-Australian academic with Iranians held abroad - website

Iran has exchanged a jailed British-Australian academic, Kylie Moore-Gilbert, with three Iranians who had been detained abroad, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported on Wednesday. Moore-Gilbert, a specialist in Middle East politics at the University of Melbourne, was detained in Iran in September, 2018 and had been serving a 10-year sentence for espionage.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 21:54 IST
Iran swaps jailed British-Australian academic with Iranians held abroad - website

Iran has exchanged a jailed British-Australian academic, Kylie Moore-Gilbert, with three Iranians who had been detained abroad, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported on Wednesday.

Moore-Gilbert, a specialist in Middle East politics at the University of Melbourne, was detained in Iran in September, 2018 and had been serving a 10-year sentence for espionage. A website affiliated to state TV had earlier said that an Iranian businessman and two Iranian citizens who had been held abroad "on baseless charges" had been exchanged for Moore-Gilbert.

The Young Journalist Club news website YJC gave no further details about the three Iranians, but said they were detained for trying to circumvent U.S. sanctions, reimposed on Iran in 2018 when Washington exited Iran's nuclear deal with six powers. Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have arrested dozens of dual nationals in recent years, mostly on espionage charges.

Rights activists have accused Iran of arresting dual nationals to try to win concessions from other countries. Tehran denies it holds people for political reasons and has accused many of the foreigners in its jails of espionage. There was no immediate comment from Britain's Foreign Office. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alex Richardson, Alison Williams and Timothy Heritage)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar concludes maiden visit to Bahrain after meeting top leaders

External Affairs Minister EAM Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday concluded his maiden two-day visit to Bahrain, where he met with his counterparts and the top leadership of the country. According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs M...

Himachal Pradesh CM condoles demise of Ahmed Patel

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has condoled the demise of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. He said that Ahmed Patel was a proficient leader who had cordial relationships with all the political parties.In his condolence me...

FACTBOX-Reaction to the death of Argentina soccer legend Maradona

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona died on Wednesday aged 60 of a heart attack, his lawyer said. Following are reactions to his deathITALIAN SOCCER CLUB NAPOLI, WHERE MARADONA PLAYED FROM 1984-1991 A devastating blow for both city and...

Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar's landfall process commences

The landfall process of very severecyclonic storm Nivar has commenced and it would cross thecoast soon, the Indian Meteorological Department said onWednesdayThe IMD, on its twitter handle said, Very severecyclonic storm Nivar now lies about...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020