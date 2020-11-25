Palestinian shot, killed after ramming car into Israeli forces, police say

Left Menu
Israeli security forces fatally shot a Palestinian driver who tried to ram his car into them at a checkpoint on Jerusalem's outskirts on Wednesday after he raised suspicions by presenting apparently fake identification papers, police said.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-11-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 21:58 IST
Israeli security forces fatally shot a Palestinian driver who tried to ram his car into them at a checkpoint on Jerusalem's outskirts on Wednesday after he raised suspicions by presenting apparently fake identification papers, police said. The man was taken to a nearby Israeli hospital after being shot and died of his wounds, a hospital spokeswoman said.

There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials. "Suspicion arose that the documents presented by the driver were not his and he was apparently trying to impersonate someone else," a police statement said.

"During the security check, the suspect started speeding, hitting a border policeman who was at the scene. Following this, the policeman and the security personnel fired at the vehicle," police said in a statement. The Israeli policeman was lightly injured, police said.

Palestinians carried out a wave of car-rammings in Jerusalem and the West Bank in late 2015 and 2016, but the frequency of such incidents has since ebbed. Israeli-Palestinian peace talks broke down in 2014. The Palestinians want to establish a state in east Jerusalem, the Israeli-occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

