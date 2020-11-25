Left Menu
Delhi Police files FIR over fire at Ghazipur landfill site

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under relevant sections against unidentified people, the police officer said. According to fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at the landfill site at 9.56 pm on Tuesday, following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse it..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 23:33 IST
Delhi Police files FIR over fire at Ghazipur landfill site

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified people in connection with the fire at Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi that occurred a day before, officials said on Wednesday. The fire broke out on Tuesday night and the case was registered soon after, they said.

A senior police officer said a complaint has been filed by BJP councillor from Dallupura, Rajiv Kumar, against a political party, adding that its role is being investigated. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under relevant sections against unidentified people, the police officer said.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

