Man arrested for threatening Mohammed Shami's estranged wife

Acting on a complaint filed by Jahan, the man was arrested from the Canning Station Road area for making several threat-calls over the last two months, demanding money from her, an officer said. "First it was Jahan's former domestic help who started calling her, demanding money.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2020 00:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 00:34 IST
A 25-year-old man was arrested from Kolkata for threatening Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a complaint filed by Jahan, the man was arrested from the Canning Station Road area for making several threat-calls over the last two months, demanding money from her, an officer said.

"First it was Jahan's former domestic help who started calling her, demanding money. Then it was a man, claiming to be the woman's son," he said. "He was demanding money and threatened that otherwise, he will post her personal photographs and mobile numbers on social media. The person also hurled abuses at her," the officer said.

Jahan had initially ignored the calls but when it became unbearable she lodged a complaint on November 22, he said. "Scanning both the numbers from where she was getting the calls, we picked up the accused on Tuesday night. A case has been started. We are also looking for the woman," the officer said.

