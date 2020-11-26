CRPF, extra police force deployed at Delhi-Haryana border ahead of farmers' march

Security has been tightened at Delhi-Haryana border near Faridabad and Singhu village, in view of the farmers' "Delhi Chalo" protest march from November 26 to November 28. Forces from at least two police stations, besides three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalions, have been deployed at the Delhi-Faridabad border.

"We are checking every vehicle passing from here. Home Guard jawans are here. Senior officers are making rounds. We are prepared to deal with any situation," Sub-Inspector Prithviraj Meena told ANI on Thursday. "So far, no farmers have come here. We will try to negotiate with farmers if they come here," he added.

Barricading have been done at four to five places on the Delhi-Faridabad border. Meanwhile, the national capital's lifeline, Delhi Metro, will also remain cut off from the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday till 2 pm. The trains towards Delhi will be stopped two-three stations before the state borders due to the kisan rally.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in a tweet on Wednesday, said that it is being done due to the farmers' march at the request of the police to avoid overcrowding. (ANI)