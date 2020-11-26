Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi reaches Bharuch to attend Ahmed Patel's last rites

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Bharuch in Gujarat on Thursday to attend the last rites of senior party leader Ahmed Patel.

ANI | Bharuch (Gujarat) | Updated: 26-11-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 11:23 IST
Rahul Gandhi reaches Bharuch to attend Ahmed Patel's last rites
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Bharuch, Gujarat on Thursday. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Bharuch in Gujarat on Thursday to attend the last rites of senior party leader Ahmed Patel. The mortal remains of Patel, who died following COVID-19 complications at the age of 71, was on Wednesday night brought to his native place in Bharuch where his last rites would be performed.

The Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, breathed his last in the wee hours of Wednesday, after fighting the related complications for over a month. Patel started his political journey in the Congress Youth Wing and became a highlighted leader during the Janta Party period after Emergency.

He was elected as a councillor of Bharuch Municipality of Gujarat at the age of 25 and went on to become the political secretary of Sonia Gandhi. He remained a bridge during the UPA-I tenure between the party and the government. He represented Gujarat eight times in the Parliament, including three times in the lower house between 1977-1989. He represented Congress five times in the Upper House since 1993. (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Conekt Gadgets launches India's fastest charging Powerbank

Hyderabad Telangana India, November 26 ANINewsVoir Conekt Gadgets, developers of smartphone peripherals and accessories, today, announced its new set of offerings into Indias accessories market. In August 2018 Rohit Sharma, an Indian intern...

Power Gummies scores a Hat-trick for raising capital from Agility Venture Partners, DSG & Venture Catalysts

New Delhi India, November 25 ANIDigpu New Delhi-headquartered dietary supplement brand, Power Gummies, has raised a bridge round from Agility venture partners, DSG consumer fund and Vcats to accelerate the growth of their new variant, weigh...

Arun Vasu Announced New President of Surfing Federation of India

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, November 26 ANIBusinessWire India Surfing Federation of India, the recognized National Governing Body for surfing in India has a very important news for the entire surfing community. Today, The company is announcin...

WB: Opposition holds demonstration against Centre's labour policies, blocks railway tracks

Members of Communist Party of India Marxist-Leninist Liberation, CPIM and Congress blocked railway track in Jadavpur as trade unions observe nationwide strike against new labour policies introduced by the Centre. Protestors marched on the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020