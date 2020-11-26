French Ambassador visits Gorakhnath temple
Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain visited the Gorakhnath temple here on Thursday and participated in rituals amid chants of vedic mantras. The Ambassador reached Gorakhpur late Wednesday evening, and District Magistrate Vijyendra Pandiyan received him.PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 26-11-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 13:01 IST
Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain visited the Gorakhnath temple here on Thursday and participated in rituals amid chants of vedic mantras. During his brief visit, the Ambassador fed jaggery to the cows in the temple's cow shelter.
Religious and cultural books of Gita Press and the Gorakhnath temple in French and English languages were gifted to him, the temple management said. The Ambassador reached Gorakhpur late Wednesday evening, and District Magistrate Vijyendra Pandiyan received him. He arrived at the temple around 7.15 am.
Lenain had on Wednesday called upon Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow..
- READ MORE ON:
- Adityanath
- vedic mantras
- Gorakhnath
- Emmanuel Lenain
- French
- Yogi
- English
- Lucknow
- Gorakhpur
ALSO READ
Croatia begins evaluating US, French and Swedish offers for fighter jets
Too early to let French shops selling "non-essential" goods reopen-minister
French President: recent Mozambique attacks show threat of Islamist terrorism
French Foreign Ministry: confirms attack at WW1 ceremony in Jeddah
Ex French President Hollande asks Macron: "How are you doing? Is it not too hard right now?"