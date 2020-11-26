French Ambassador visits Gorakhnath temple

Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain visited the Gorakhnath temple here on Thursday and participated in rituals amid chants of vedic mantras. During his brief visit, the Ambassador fed jaggery to the cows in the temple's cow shelter.

Religious and cultural books of Gita Press and the Gorakhnath temple in French and English languages were gifted to him, the temple management said. The Ambassador reached Gorakhpur late Wednesday evening, and District Magistrate Vijyendra Pandiyan received him. He arrived at the temple around 7.15 am.

Lenain had on Wednesday called upon Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow..