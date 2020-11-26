COVID-19: HC adjourns hearing on plea against Delhi govt's decision to reserve 80 pc ICU beds

The Delhi High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing till December 9 in the petition against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's decision to reserve 80 per cent ICU beds in 33 private hospitals for COVID-19 patients, after taking note of present situations of COVID-19 infections in the national capital. A single-judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla adjourned the matter after observing that the numbers of COVID-19 infections are alarming in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain said that the Delhi Government is reviewing the situation and sought to take up the matter after some days. Jain told the High Court that the government has reviewed its decision yesterday and it may review it after 10 days. On November 12, the Delhi High Court's division bench has vacated a stay imposed by a single-judge bench on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government's order on the reservation of 80 per cent ICU beds in 33 private hospitals for COVID-19 patients observing that there is a rise in COVID-19 infections in the national capital.

Earlier, a single-judge bench had stayed the order passed by the Delhi government instructing private hospitals in Delhi to reserve 80 per cent of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, while hearing a petition moved by the Association of Healthcare Providers India. The Delhi government challenged the stay on its order in the division bench of the High Court. (ANI)