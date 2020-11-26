Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress leader Ahmed Patel laid to rest in Bharuch

Congress leader Ahmed Patel was laid to rest in Bharuch, Gujarat on Thursday afternoon.

ANI | Bharuch (Gujarat) | Updated: 26-11-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 13:15 IST
Congress leader Ahmed Patel laid to rest in Bharuch
Congress leader Ahmed Patel was laid to rest in Bharuch on Thursday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Ahmed Patel was laid to rest in Bharuch, Gujarat on Thursday afternoon. Former party president Rahul Gandhi was also present here to pay his last respects to the party veteran.

The mortal remains of Patel, who died following COVID-19 complications at the age of 71 on Wednesday, was brought to his native place here on Wednesday night itself. The Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, breathed his last in the wee hours of Wednesday, after fighting the related complications for over a month.

Patel started his political journey in the Congress Youth Wing and became a prominent leader during the Janta Party period after Emergency. He was elected as a councillor of Bharuch Municipality of Gujarat at the age of 25 and went on to become the political secretary of Sonia Gandhi. He remained a bridge during the UPA-I tenure between the party and the government.

He represented Gujarat eight times in the Parliament, including three times in the lower house between 1977-1989. He represented Congress five times in the Upper House since 1993. (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: HC asks police to file report on vigilance inquiry on leakage of confessional statement

The Delhi High Court Thursday asked the Delhi Police to file report on vigilance inquiry conducted on the allegation of leaking to media confessional statement of a Jamia Millia Islamia JMI university student, who was arrested in a case rel...

Power sector employees protest against privatization of discoms

Power sector employees on Thursday held nationwide protests against the governments decision to privatize discoms, the All India Power Engineers Federation AIPEF said. They also demanded withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 and scr...

Amazon's cloud service back up after widespread outage

Amazon.com Incs widely used cloud service, Amazon Web Services AWS was back up on Thursday following an outage that affected several users ranging from websites to software providers. We have restored all traffic to Kinesis Data Streams via...

6 states/UTs contributed to 60.72% of 44,489 fresh COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

The Union health ministry on Thursday said 60.72 per cent of the 44,489 fresh COVID-19 cases registered in a span of 24 hours have been contributed by six states and UTs, with Kerala leading the tally followed by Maharashtra, Delhi, West Be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020