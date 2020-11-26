Left Menu
Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) Top stories from the western

. BOM4 CG-NAXAL-ENCOUNTER C'garh: Naxal wanted in 2 murder cases killed in encounter Raipur: A Naxal, allegedly involved in the recent killings of a police official and a forest personnel, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, police said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 17:06 IST
Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) Top stories from the western

Top stories from the western region at 5 pm. . BOM11 GJ-PM-TERROR India fighting terror with new policy, process: PM Modi Kevadia (Guj): Asserting that India can never forget the wounds of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the country is fighting terrorism with a new policy and a new process. .

BOM4 CG-NAXAL-ENCOUNTER C'garh: Naxal wanted in 2 murder cases killed in encounter Raipur: A Naxal, allegedly involved in the recent killings of a police official and a forest personnel, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, police said. . BOM7 MH-FAMILY-ABLAZE MP: 3 killed as man sets fire to kin's house, ends life Anuppur: A 46-year-old man, his wife and daughter died after his step-brother allegedly set their house on fire over a property dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district in the wee hours of Thursday, police said. .

BOM8 GJ-PATEL-LD FUNERAL Ahmed Patel laid to rest; Rahul Gandhi attends funeral Bharuch: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was laid to rest at his native village Piraman in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Thursday. . BOM10 MH-TERROR-LD TRIBUTES Need strong police force to prevent terror attacks: Maha CM Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday paid tributes to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack on its 12th anniversary, and said the police force needs to be so strong that terrorists do not dare attack the state or its capital city..

Latest News

We know little of them but it is no advantage SC East Bengal: Habas

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas admitted they know little of new entrants SC East Bengal but said it doesnt give their opponents the advantage ahead of their much-anticipated Indian Super League derby clash here on Friday. AT...

Passion Vista Magazine Celebrates International Men's Day with Hemen Joshi

New Delhi India, November 26 ANIDigpu Unified Brainz Celebrated the Success of Men leading by example with Glitz, Glamour Glory on the occasion of International Mens Day on 19th of November 2020. The world witnessed the most awaited event ...

Mamata announces health scheme for all in WB

Months ahead of the 2021 state election, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that the Swasthya Sathi health scheme of the government will cover the entire population of the state. The decision will be applicable...

Eight dead in two road accidents in Assam

Eight persons died and two others were injured in separate road accidents in Assams Dibrugarh and Sonitpur districts on Thursday, police said. Six persons lost their lives and two others suffered injuries in a mishap on National Highway-37 ...
