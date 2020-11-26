Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) Top stories from the western
. BOM4 CG-NAXAL-ENCOUNTER C'garh: Naxal wanted in 2 murder cases killed in encounter Raipur: A Naxal, allegedly involved in the recent killings of a police official and a forest personnel, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, police said.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 17:06 IST
Top stories from the western region at 5 pm. . BOM11 GJ-PM-TERROR India fighting terror with new policy, process: PM Modi Kevadia (Guj): Asserting that India can never forget the wounds of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the country is fighting terrorism with a new policy and a new process. .
BOM7 MH-FAMILY-ABLAZE MP: 3 killed as man sets fire to kin's house, ends life Anuppur: A 46-year-old man, his wife and daughter died after his step-brother allegedly set their house on fire over a property dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.
BOM8 GJ-PATEL-LD FUNERAL Ahmed Patel laid to rest; Rahul Gandhi attends funeral Bharuch: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was laid to rest at his native village Piraman in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Thursday. . BOM10 MH-TERROR-LD TRIBUTES Need strong police force to prevent terror attacks: Maha CM Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday paid tributes to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack on its 12th anniversary, and said the police force needs to be so strong that terrorists do not dare attack the state or its capital city..
