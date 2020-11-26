Left Menu
Woman killed, youth injured in firing during 'tilak' ceremony

Dhanbad superintendent of police (city) R Ramkumar, who rushed to the spot, said the incident occured at around 6.30 pm on Wednesday when a person in the pre-wedding ceremony fired from his pistol and injured the 38-year-old woman, who was invited by the bride's family, and the youth in his foot. Both of them were rushed to hospital, where the woman died during treatment, he said.

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 26-11-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 17:20 IST
Dhanbad, Nov 26 :PTI: A woman was killed and a youth was injured in firing during celebrations at a 'tilak' (engagement) ceremony at Nundih colony in this coal town, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday night and angry family members, relatives and neighbours of the woman blocked the busy Dhanbad-Sindri road when the news of her death at Patliputra Medical College and Hospital here reached her home in the colony, the police said.

When police came to the spot, they brickabatted the police and injured two policemen. Dhanbad superintendent of police (city) R Ramkumar, who rushed to the spot, said the incident occured at around 6.30 pm on Wednesday when a person in the pre-wedding ceremony fired from his pistol and injured the 38-year-old woman, who was invited by the bride's family, and the youth in his foot.

Both of them were rushed to hospital, where the woman died during treatment, he said. Ramkumar said the video footage of the ceremony is being checked to identify who had fired.

He said members of the bride's family and relatives who had come from Bhojpur district in Bihar, including the bride's father were detained near Dhanbad-Giridih border in Jharkhand while they were fleeing in a bus after the incident and are being interrogated. The bride's father has denied the involvement of any member from his side had fired, the SP said.

The woman's family, relatives and neighbours also stormed the house of the groom's father and vandalised it, the police said..

