Forces analysing CCTV footage to identify attackers who killed 2 QRT soldiers: IGP
Three militants travelling in a car carried out the attack on a quick reaction team (QRT) at Parimpora in the outskirts of the city here on Thursday, in which two Army soldiers were killed, and the security forces are analysing the CCTV footage of the incident to identify the attackers, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said The militants opened fire on the security forces at Khushipora in the Parimpora area, resulting in injuries to two army personnel.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-11-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 17:20 IST
Three militants travelling in a car carried out the attack on a quick reaction team (QRT) at Parimpora in the outskirts of the city here on Thursday, in which two Army soldiers were killed, and the security forces are analysing the CCTV footage of the incident to identify the attackers, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said
The militants opened fire on the security forces at Khushipora in the Parimpora area, resulting in injuries to two army personnel. The injured soldiers were rushed to a military facility in the nearby Shariefabad camp where they succumbed. "Three militants travelling in a car fired indiscriminately at the army men, leaving two of them seriously wounded. Both the injured soldiers have succumbed,” Kumar told reporters near the site of the incident. The IGP Kashmir said security forces are now chasing the vehicle which was used in the attack. It seems the attack was carried out either by Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) or Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit, he said
“There is movement of LeT and Jaish here and we will identify the group behind the attack by evening. Among the three, two could be FTs (foreign terrorists) from Pakistan and one local. We are analysing the CCTV footage,” he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- JeM
- Kumar
- Jaish
- Shariefabad
- Vijay Kumar
ALSO READ
FuelBuddy Appoints Industry Veteran Mr. Sajjan Kumar Ahlawat as President
Santosh Kumar Gangwar felicitates COVID-19 warriors of CLC, EPFO and ESIC
'Certainly, 100 per cent': Bihar BJP chief on whether Nitish Kumar will remain CM.
Nitish Kumar pays tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his 132nd birth anniversary
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar 'salutes' people for giving majority to NDA in Bihar, thanks PM Modi for support.