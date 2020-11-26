Left Menu
Forces analysing CCTV footage to identify attackers who killed 2 QRT soldiers: IGP

Three militants travelling in a car carried out the attack on a quick reaction team (QRT) at Parimpora in the outskirts of the city here on Thursday, in which two Army soldiers were killed, and the security forces are analysing the CCTV footage of the incident to identify the attackers, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said The militants opened fire on the security forces at Khushipora in the Parimpora area, resulting in injuries to two army personnel.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-11-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 17:20 IST
Three militants travelling in a car carried out the attack on a quick reaction team (QRT) at Parimpora in the outskirts of the city here on Thursday, in which two Army soldiers were killed, and the security forces are analysing the CCTV footage of the incident to identify the attackers, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said

The militants opened fire on the security forces at Khushipora in the Parimpora area, resulting in injuries to two army personnel. The injured soldiers were rushed to a military facility in the nearby Shariefabad camp where they succumbed. "Three militants travelling in a car fired indiscriminately at the army men, leaving two of them seriously wounded. Both the injured soldiers have succumbed,” Kumar told reporters near the site of the incident. The IGP Kashmir said security forces are now chasing the vehicle which was used in the attack. It seems the attack was carried out either by Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) or Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit, he said

“There is movement of LeT and Jaish here and we will identify the group behind the attack by evening. Among the three, two could be FTs (foreign terrorists) from Pakistan and one local. We are analysing the CCTV footage,” he said.

