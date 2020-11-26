Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyderabad civic polls: Controversial speeches under legal

scrutiny, says Telangana DGP Hyderabad, Nov 26 (PTI): 'Controversial' statements made by political leaders ahead of the city civic body elections were under legal examination and cases would be registered in case any speech violated laws, Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy said on Thursday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-11-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 18:09 IST
Hyderabad civic polls: Controversial speeches under legal

scrutiny, says Telangana DGP Hyderabad, Nov 26 (PTI): 'Controversial' statements made by political leaders ahead of the city civic body elections were under legal examination and cases would be registered in case any speech violated laws, Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy said on Thursday. All speeches... we are now examining legally and expeditiously... action will be taken as per law and cases will be registered accordingly" if they were found to be provocative or aimed at promoting enmity between different groups, he told reporters here.

Reddy was replying to queries on certain speeches by BJP's state unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP, and AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, MLA, during the campaigning for the December 1 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls. The BJP leader had said his party would conduct a "surgical strike" in the Old City here to chase away Rohingyas and Pakistanis after it wins the post of Mayor in the civic polls.

Owaisi on Wednesday courted a controversy asking whether the 'samadhis' of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao and TDP founder N T Rama Rao built on Hussain Sagar lake bank would be removed as he questioned the eviction drive against "poor people" residing near water bodies. Meanwhile, the State Election Commission in an advisory requested the electronic media not to telecast inflammatory speeches of political parties or candidates in an exaggerated manner and repeatedly in the media.

It would spoil the tranquility and peaceful atmosphere of free and fair elections which may also cause law and order problems, the SEC said. The DGP said police had information that some communal elements were planning to create unrest and disrupt harmony.

Some individuals with criminal background who try to take advantage of such situations and then create communal hatred and communal violence and they are under watch. Police were on alert and instructions had been issued to take stern measures against such elements, he said.

Reddy said the police were also monitoring the social media posts and also appealed to the people to inform them if they come across any provocative comments. Responding to a query, the DGP said the police had so far registered over 60 cases against Rohingya Muslims for allegedly obtaining Indian identity cards, including Aadhar, voter ID, passport, in fraudulent manner and they had been arrested. Some of them had already been convicted.

The DGP further said a total of 51,500 police personnel were being deployed for the GHMC polls and the entire efforts was to ensure that the elections passed off peacefully and the people exercise their franchise in a free and fair manner. He said around 3,500 rowdy-sheeters were under continuous watch.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nushrratt Bharuccha kickstarts shooting for horror-thriller 'Chhori'

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha on Thursday marked the beginning of shooting for her upcoming horror thriller Chhori with a muhurat pooja. The Dream Girl actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the pooja session and another picture of her...

JNU professors urge Kovind to look into 'irregularities' in recruitment process

Eight professors of the Jawaharlal Nehru University have written to President Ram Nath Kovind alleging irregularities in appointment process at the School of Physical Sciences. They urged Kovind, who is the universitys visitor, to intervene...

Ind vs Aus: Rohit will be further assessed on December 11, says Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday confirmed that Rohit Sharmas injury will be further assessed at the National Cricket Academy on December 11 and after that, it will be decided whether he will come to Australia for the Test series or no...

Four hurt in clash over dancing during wedding ritual

Four people, including a woman, were injured in a clash between two groups over dancing during a ghudchadi ritual in Mubarikpur village of Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place late Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020