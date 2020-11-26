Hyderabad civic polls: Controversial speeches under legal

scrutiny, says Telangana DGP Hyderabad, Nov 26 (PTI): 'Controversial' statements made by political leaders ahead of the city civic body elections were under legal examination and cases would be registered in case any speech violated laws, Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy said on Thursday. All speeches... we are now examining legally and expeditiously... action will be taken as per law and cases will be registered accordingly" if they were found to be provocative or aimed at promoting enmity between different groups, he told reporters here.

Reddy was replying to queries on certain speeches by BJP's state unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP, and AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, MLA, during the campaigning for the December 1 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls. The BJP leader had said his party would conduct a "surgical strike" in the Old City here to chase away Rohingyas and Pakistanis after it wins the post of Mayor in the civic polls.

Owaisi on Wednesday courted a controversy asking whether the 'samadhis' of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao and TDP founder N T Rama Rao built on Hussain Sagar lake bank would be removed as he questioned the eviction drive against "poor people" residing near water bodies. Meanwhile, the State Election Commission in an advisory requested the electronic media not to telecast inflammatory speeches of political parties or candidates in an exaggerated manner and repeatedly in the media.

It would spoil the tranquility and peaceful atmosphere of free and fair elections which may also cause law and order problems, the SEC said. The DGP said police had information that some communal elements were planning to create unrest and disrupt harmony.

Some individuals with criminal background who try to take advantage of such situations and then create communal hatred and communal violence and they are under watch. Police were on alert and instructions had been issued to take stern measures against such elements, he said.

Reddy said the police were also monitoring the social media posts and also appealed to the people to inform them if they come across any provocative comments. Responding to a query, the DGP said the police had so far registered over 60 cases against Rohingya Muslims for allegedly obtaining Indian identity cards, including Aadhar, voter ID, passport, in fraudulent manner and they had been arrested. Some of them had already been convicted.

The DGP further said a total of 51,500 police personnel were being deployed for the GHMC polls and the entire efforts was to ensure that the elections passed off peacefully and the people exercise their franchise in a free and fair manner. He said around 3,500 rowdy-sheeters were under continuous watch.