CBI conducts searches in 3 cities over duty evasion in import of metal toy guns

The CBI on Thursday searched eight locations in three cities in connection with duty evasion in the import of metal toy guns by an importer in collusion with customs officials a couple of years back, officials said. The searches were conducted at the premises of public servants and private persons including importer and customs broker in Mumbai, Pune and Delhi, leading to recovery of Rs 9 lakh in cash and incriminating documents, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The CBI had booked a deputy commissioner of Customs and others including an appraiser group, appraiser shed, examiner shed and private persons in connection with the case. "It was alleged that said customs officials, while posted at Air Cargo Complex, Sahar, Mumbai during 2016-17, entered into a conspiracy with others including proprietors of private companies and fraudulently cleared the consignments which were declared 'metal toy gun' under CTH 95030030 instead of CTH 93039000.

"Also, there was undervaluation of the goods in violation of the import policy as mandated in the Compulsory Customs Requirements, thereby causing the pecuniary advantage to the importer and loss to the Government of India," the spokesperson said..