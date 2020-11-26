Vested interests taking legal route to stall development

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday urged legal professionals to suggest ways to defeat attempts made by "vested interests" to stall developmental projects by resorting to legal tactics. Speaking at an online national symposium on 'Justice Delivery Mechanism in India: Existing Concerns and Evolving Dimensions', organised by the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Khandu said that people knock the doors of the court for justice, but at times there are people who "exploit" the judicial system.

"Such people, for their vested interests, take recourse to court proceedings and try to stall public interest, public administration, official discipline and conduct of government business. "Most of the times, they succeed in their malicious design that hamper developmental works and cause huge loss to the state exchequer," the chief minister said.

Lauding the university for organising the symposium to commemorate the Constitution Day, Khandu pointed out that the founders of the Constitution prepared a futuristic, dynamic, holistic and vibrant document that reflects the ideals and aspirations of the country and protects the future of all Indians. "Let me assure you through this e-symposium that no criminal would go unpunished. It is my standing instruction to the state police that no innocent person should be harassed and no criminal should be let off under any influence whatsoever," he said.

The chief minister also stressed on the importance of creating awareness on fundamental duties along with fundamental rights. "On this Constitution Day, let us all pledge to respect the rule of law and continue to look at our Constitution as the guiding light of our democratic governance," Khandu said.

Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra, who chaired the symposium, emphasised the importance of sensitising different stakeholders of society on the core values enshrined in the Constitution and engaging them on contemporary judicial and constitutional issues. The governor called for strengthening the best practices for an ethical and equitable justice delivery system in the state by reaching the poor and the forlorn.