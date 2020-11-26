Haryana Police handled situation with ‘great restraint’, says DGP as farmers push towards Delhi

The Haryana Police acted with “great restraint” against Punjab-based farmers who broke barricades during their “Delhi Chalo” march to ensure law and order, DGP Manoj Yadava said on Thursday. The Haryana Director General of Police said farmers were marching towards Delhi but police would try to stop them without using force.

Farmers from Punjab faced water cannons and broke police barriers at the state’s border with Haryana as they pushed towards the national capital in protest against the Centre’s farm laws. By late evening, a large number of protesters from Punjab and Haryana were close to Delhi, where too police were deployed in strength at border points.

“We handled the situation with great restraint ensuring law and order is maintained,” Yadava told PTI. When asked about water cannons being used at Shambhu and some other places, he said farmers who entered Haryana from Punjab broke police barricades at many points.

“we are taking all necessary steps to ensure law and order is maintained. We are doing our duty,” the DGP said..