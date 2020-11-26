Waheed Parra to be produced before NIA court in Jammu on Friday

PDP youth wing president Waheed ur Rehman Parra, arrested by the National Investigation Agency for allegedly conspiring with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists to get their support during the 2019 parliamentary elections, will be produced before NIA court in Jammu on November 27, officials said here on Thursday. Parra was produced in a Delhi court which gave a transit remand to produce him in Jammu, the officials said.

Parra, who recently filed his nomination for District Development Council (DDC) elections from Pulwama in South Kashmir, was arrested on Wednesday for his alleged "close links" with Irfan Shafi Mir, arrested along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu and suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh. According to officials, during investigation into Singh's association with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, the NIA came across the phone records of Mir which showed that he was in close touch with Parra.

Mir had claimed during questioning that Parra had sought his support during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for their party candidate Mehbooba Mufti, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and also the president of PDP, the officials said. Parra was questioned on Monday and Tuesday before being placed under arrest as he was not cooperating, the officials said.

Mir was acting as a front man for Naveed Babu and indulging in political support against monetary and other gains, the officials said. Mir, who has emerged as a "double agent", was arrested along with Singh and Syed Naveed Mushtaq alias Naveed Babu and accomplice Rafi Ahmad Rather, they said.

He was sitting in the car driven by Singh on January 11 along with Naveed and Rather when the vehicle was intercepted by Jammu and Kashmir Police near Qazigund on the national highway connecting the Valley with the rest of the country. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, three pistols and a cache of ammunition and explosives. The NIA took over the case on January 17.

The agency filed the charge sheet under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code against Mir, Singh, Naveed, his brother Syed Irfan Ahmad, Rather and businessman Tanveer Ahmad Wani, former president of the Line of Control Traders Association..