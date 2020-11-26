Left Menu
Army JCO killed, civilian injured in ceasefire violation by Pak along LoC

A junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the army was killed and a civilian injured as Pakistani troops shelled and fired on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-11-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 21:27 IST
A junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the army was killed and a civilian injured as Pakistani troops shelled and fired on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said. The unprovoked ceasefire violation took place in Qasba and Kirni sectors in the district, the officials said.

The JCO was injured in the firing at around 1.30 pm and was taken to a military hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries, they said. The civilian, Mohmmad Rashid has been shifted to GMC hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment, the officials said.

