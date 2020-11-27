One held in MNS leader murder case in Maharashtra's Thane
Thane Police has arrested a person in connection with the murder of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Jamil Shaikh.ANI | Thane (Mumbai) | Updated: 27-11-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 08:52 IST
Thane Police has arrested a person in connection with the murder of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Jamil Shaikh.
The accused identified as Layak Sheikh was presented before the court on November 26. The court sent him to police custody till December 3.
Shaikh was shot dead on November 23. The police is searching for the other accused in the case. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena