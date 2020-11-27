Left Menu
PM Modi expresses deep pain over loss of lives in Rajkot hospital fire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep pain at the loss of lives due to a fire at a Rajkot hospital and said, the administration is ensuring all possible assistance to those affected.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 11:20 IST
PM Modi expresses deep pain over loss of lives in Rajkot hospital fire
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep pain at the loss of lives due to a fire at a Rajkot hospital and said, the administration is ensuring all possible assistance to those affected. "Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a hospital fire in Rajkot. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured. The administration is ensuring all possible assistance to those affected," Prime Minister's Office India tweeted.

At least five people died after a fire broke out at Shivanand COVID Hospital in Rajkot on Thursday night. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe into the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"CM Shri Vijay Rupani has expressed grief over the incident of fire at Shivanand COVID Hospital in Rajkot. CM has ordered a probe into the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the deceased," Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Gujarat tweeted. (ANI)

