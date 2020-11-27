Police seize huge quantity of cough syrup

A huge quantity of cough syrup with a market value of Rs 30 lakh have been seized by the CID from two places here, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a CID team intercepted a mini truck in Beharbari area, under the jurisdiction of Basista police station. Twenty cartons of prohibited cough syrup was seized from the mini-truck, an Assam Police Headquarters release said.

Police seized the consignment on the spot in presence of independent witnesses by observing required formalities. In this connection four persons have been picked up for further interrogation and necessary legal action, the release said.

The CID also seized 40 cartons containing the same prohibited cough syrup from a house located at Kali Mandir Path, Beharbari after getting information from the four persons, it said. In this connection a case has been registered at CID police station, the release added.