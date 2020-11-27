Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC extends by a week parole of Perarivalan serving life in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat said the court had extended the parole by a week on November 23 and directed the state to provide escort to Perarivalan. It said that an interlocutory application has been filed by the petitioner seeking extension of parole by 90 days on ground of ailment and need for surgical intervention.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 12:40 IST
SC extends by a week parole of Perarivalan serving life in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Friday extended by one week the parole of AG Perarivalan, serving life term in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, for medical treatment. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat said the court had extended the parole by a week on November 23 and directed the state to provide escort to Perarivalan.

It said that an interlocutory application has been filed by the petitioner seeking extension of parole by 90 days on ground of ailment and need for surgical intervention. The top court said that in view of the submissions of senior advocate Gopal Shankarnarayanan, appearing for the petitioner and advocate Balaji Srinivasan, representing Tamil Nadu, Perarivalan's parole is extended by one week from Friday.

Perarivalan was first granted parole from November 9 to November 23 by the Madras High Court on medical grounds, which was extended by the top court..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-How attempts to unify Ethiopia may be deepening its divides, say analysts

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds political slogan is medemer - or coming together. But some analysts say reforms meant to unify Ethiopia have inflamed simmering ethnic and political divisions and risk unravelling Africas second most pop...

This holiday season, singer Thomson Andrews & Netflix strike the per-fect chord together

Mumbai Maharashtra India, November 27 ANIBusinessWire India Just as the holiday season nears, singer-songwriter Thomson Andrews picks up the tempo with three Netflix releases. The Mumbai based artist has lent his voice to Hollywood actor Ke...

PM should also implement 'one nation, one treatment': Priyanka on farmers' protest

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over attempts to stop farmers from marching to Delhi over farm laws, saying the prime minister who is worried about one nation, one election should a...

Delhi violence: Court refuses to grant interim bail to Ishrat Jahan, finds no COVID scare in jail

A Delhi court has refused to grant interim bail to former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in connection with an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act case related to the northeast Delhi violence. She had approached the court for bail citing a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020