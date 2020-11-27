Nagaland govt orders geologists to investigate social media reports about diamond found in Mon district

Following various social mediaposts claiming precious minerals being found in Mon districtin Nagaland, the state government has asked geologists toinvestigate the issue

The Director of Geology and Mining, Nagaland, S Manenin an order issued on Thursday detailed geologists - AbenthungLotha, Longrikaba, Kenyelo Rengma and David Lhoupenyi - toinvestigate and submit the status report at the earliest onsocial media posts claiming precious minerals found atWakching area of the district

News of diamonds being found in the area has goneviral in various social media with photographs of small piecesof crystal stone supposed to be precious stone and video clipsshowing villagers digging land in search of diamonds.