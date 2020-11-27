Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence: Court refuses to grant interim bail to Ishrat Jahan, finds no COVID scare in jail

A Delhi court has refused to grant interim bail to former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in connection with an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act case related to the northeast Delhi violence. She had approached the court for bail citing a COVID-19 outbreak in Mandoli prison and other medical issues.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 13:44 IST
Delhi violence: Court refuses to grant interim bail to Ishrat Jahan, finds no COVID scare in jail
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court has refused to grant interim bail to former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in connection with an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act case related to the northeast Delhi violence. She had approached the court for bail citing a COVID-19 outbreak in Mandoli prison and other medical issues. Additional Sessions Judge Amiabh Rawat on Thursday noted that in terms of the medical ailments agitated by the applicant and the report of the Jail Superintendent, the court does not find any cogent reason for enlarging the applicant on interim bail.

"Considering the gravity of the offences including Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 with which the applicant is charged, the discussion in the preceding paragraphs and the Jail Report, I do not deem it a fit case to grant interim bail to accused Ishrat Jahan," ASJ Rawat said. Jahan had sought interim bail on the ground that being jailed had taken a toll on her mental health and some of the inmates at the prison where she was lodged had tested positive or COVID-19. Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, representing Jahan, had argued that she was a practicing advocate and didn't have any criminal antecedents.

Gupta also argued that the applicant had a history of cervical, spine injury (lower back pain) and migraine prior to her arrest and she had been under continuous medication in the past for the said illnesses. It was also submitted that around 15 days back, the applicant fell inside the bathroom while she was in jail due to slippery floor and has suffered spinal injuries. Moreover, the COVID-19 situation inside the jail is precarious and the applicant has anxiety issues, the lawyer argued.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad had argued that the applicant has been chargesheet in the case under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Arms Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Indian Penal Code on charges pertaining to criminal conspiracy, rioting, murder among others. Prasad further argued that the latest medical prescription dated June 14, 2020, of Cribs Hospital relating to the applicant also got verified from the hospital and a report has been obtained and added that there is no urgent medical requirement of the applicant.

He also argued that as per the report of the Jail Superintendent, Tihar Jail, Delhi, all the necessary protocols regarding the COVID-19 related precautions are being taken and the situation is totally under control. "There is no COVID-19 scare inside the jail. The applicant is also being given proper treatment for her minor health issues and her condition is stable. In fact, she was tested twice for COVID-19 and was found negative," Prasad submitted.

At least 53 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured in the violence that took place in northeast Delhi between February 24 and 26 sparked by clashes between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shoolini University tops India in QS rankings on citation index

SOLAN, India, Nov. 27, 2020 PRNewswire -- Eleven-year-old Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, based out of Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, has topped India in the 2021 QS rankings for citation index, an indicat...

Malaysia secures 12.8 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine, delivery from Q1

Malaysia is expected to receive its first COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer in the first quarter of 2021 after signing a deal for 12.8 million doses from the U.S. manufacturer, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday.The deal is expected...

Maha: Banned tobacco products worth lakhs seized in Aurangabad

Banned tobacco products worth over Rs 27 lakh were seized from the office of a transport company in Maharashtras Aurangabad city, police said on Friday. The police raided the premises in Mondha area of the city on Thursday night and detaine...

Delhi has infrastructure to inoculate entire city population when COVID-19 vaccine is out, says Satyendar Jain

The Delhi Government has the infrastructure and capacity to inoculate the entire population of Delhi as soon as the COVID-19 vaccination is out, claimed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday. In Delhi, three times testing is being ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020