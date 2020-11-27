Nagpur: Rs 20.45 lakh in cash, gold stolen from realtor's home

Cash and gold totaling Rs 20.45lakh were stolen from a realtor's house in Hudkeshwar area ofNagpur, police said on Friday

He had locked his house on Wednesday and gone out forsome work and found out about the theft when he returned aftertwo hours, an official said

"CCTV footage from the area shows two people, one withhis face covered, arriving on a scooter. One of them entersthe house after breaking the lock with a tool that looked likea large screwdriver. They escaped with Rs 17 lakh in cash andgold ornaments worth Rs 3.45 lakh," the Hudkeshwar policestation official said.