U'khand CM condoles death of army JCO in Pak firing along LoC

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday expressed his grief over the death of an army JCO in a firing by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Subedar Swatantra Singh of 16 Garhwal Rifles hailed from Pauri district in Uttarakhand. He was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday

Rawat said the state government stands with the family of the martyr in this hour of grief.