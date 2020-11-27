U'khand CM condoles death of army JCO in Pak firing along LoC

U'khand CM condoles death of army JCO in Pak firing along LoCPTI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-11-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 18:15 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday expressed his grief over the death of an army JCO in a firing by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
Subedar Swatantra Singh of 16 Garhwal Rifles hailed from Pauri district in Uttarakhand. He was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday
Rawat said the state government stands with the family of the martyr in this hour of grief.
