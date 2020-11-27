.PTI | Sydney | Updated: 27-11-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 18:23 IST
India Innings M Agarwal c Maxwell b Hazlewood 22 S Dhawan c Starc b Zampa 74 V Kohli c Finch b Hazlewood 21 S Iyer c Carey b Hazlewood 2 KL Rahul c Smith b Zampa 12 H Pandya c Starc b Zampa 90 R Jadeja c Starc b Zampa 25 N Saini not out 29 M Shami b Starc 13 J Bumrah not out 0 Extras (lb-2, w-15, nb-3) 20 Total (For 8 wkts, 50 Overs) 308 Fall of Wickets: 1-53, 2-78,3-80, 4-101, 5-229, 6-247, 7-281,8-308 Bowling. Starc 9-0-65-1, Hazlewood 10-0-55-3, Cummins 8-0-52-0, Zampa 10-0-54-4, Stoinis 6.2-0-25-0, Maxwell 6.4-0-55-0.