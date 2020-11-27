Left Menu
Woman, daughter found dead in UP's Ballia

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 27-11-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 18:35 IST
The bodies of a 55-year-old woman and her daughter were recovered from their house in Ahirauli village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Friday

Surajwadi and her daughter Rani (22) were found dead at their house in the morning, Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath said

The bodies had injury mark on the heads, the SP said, adding a probe is on into the matter.

