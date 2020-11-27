Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five people held for illegal sand mining in Greater Noida

The accused were held on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in the Ecotech 1 police station area on Thursday, they said. "The accused had illegally mined sand and were transporting it on the tractor trolley. The police have impounded the tractor-trolley laden with the illegally mined sand, the official added.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 27-11-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 19:33 IST
Five people held for illegal sand mining in Greater Noida

Five men transporting illegally mined sand have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Friday. The accused were held on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in the Ecotech 1 police station area on Thursday, they said.

"The accused had illegally mined sand and were transporting it on the tractor trolley. Their vehicle also didn't have any registration number," a police spokesperson said. They have been identified as Kailash Jogi, Praveen Kumar, Bhupendra Prajapati, Lokesh Prajapati and Pradeep Gujjar, the official said.

The accused have been booked under provisions of the UP Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rules, 2018, the spokesperson said. The police have impounded the tractor-trolley laden with the illegally mined sand, the official added.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Steel launches value-added product for micro-segments

Expanding its value-added basket, Tata Steel on Friday said it has introduced a new coated product targeting MSMEs and emerging enterprises. Galvanova is a 55 per cent aluminium-zinc alloy coated product, which is all-weather durable and of...

C'garh: Two women Naxals surrender in Kondagaon district

Two women Naxals, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head, surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Kondagaon district on Friday, an official said. In their statement, the cadres cited disappointment with...

3 out of 4 children reported increase in negative feelings since COVID outbreak: Save the Children

Three out of every four children reported increase in negative feelings since the outbreak of COVID-19, with many citing reasons like ambiguity over getting back to school and loss of livelihood in the family, according to a new report. Rel...

JK Police disallow press conference at Mehbooba Mufti's residence, deny claims of house arrest

Kashmir is an open air prison where no one has the right to express their opinion, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on Friday after the authorities barred her from holding a press conference at her residence here where she claimed she was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020