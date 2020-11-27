Five people held for illegal sand mining in Greater Noida

Five men transporting illegally mined sand have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Friday. The accused were held on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in the Ecotech 1 police station area on Thursday, they said.

"The accused had illegally mined sand and were transporting it on the tractor trolley. Their vehicle also didn't have any registration number," a police spokesperson said. They have been identified as Kailash Jogi, Praveen Kumar, Bhupendra Prajapati, Lokesh Prajapati and Pradeep Gujjar, the official said.

The accused have been booked under provisions of the UP Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rules, 2018, the spokesperson said. The police have impounded the tractor-trolley laden with the illegally mined sand, the official added.