Soccer-Israel's Beitar Jerusalem says Abu Dhabi ruling family member looks to buy stake

A member of Abu Dhabi's ruling family is looking to buy a roughly 50% stake of Israeli Premier League soccer club Beitar Jerusalem, the club's owner said on Friday. The deal is being brokered by Jewish Emirati businessman Naum Koen, who heads the holding company NY Koen Group.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-11-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 19:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A member of Abu Dhabi's ruling family is looking to buy a roughly 50% stake of Israeli Premier League soccer club Beitar Jerusalem, the club's owner said on Friday. Beitar said in September it was negotiating a possible investment by a group in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a statement that followed the announcement that Israel and the UAE had agreed to normalize ties.

Beitar owner Moshe Hogeg said in a phone call with Reuters he had received a non-binding letter of intent from Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan to buy a stake of about 50% in the club. Al Nahyan could not immediately be reached for comment.

Hogeg, who has just returned from a visit to the UAE, said he hopes an agreement could be reached by the end of the year. The deal is being brokered by Jewish Emirati businessman Naum Koen, who heads the holding company NY Koen Group.

