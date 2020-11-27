Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone Nivar: 3 dead, over 10,000 shifted to relief shelters in Andhra's four most affected districts

As many as three people died and over 10,000 people were shifted to relief shelters in the Chittoor, Kadapa, Nellore and Prakasam districts of Andhra Pradesh after cyclone Nivar caused widespread devastation in the state and neighbouring areas.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 27-11-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 20:17 IST
Cyclone Nivar: 3 dead, over 10,000 shifted to relief shelters in Andhra's four most affected districts
Andhra Pradesh Minister Kurasala Kannababu. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

As many as three people died and over 10,000 people were shifted to relief shelters in the Chittoor, Kadapa, Nellore and Prakasam districts of Andhra Pradesh after cyclone Nivar caused widespread devastation in the state and neighbouring areas. Speaking at a cabinet briefing here, Andhra Pradesh Minister Kurasala Kannababu informed that about 283 centimeters of rainfall has been recorded in the districts, devastating 30,000 hectares of agricultural crops and 1,300 hectares of horticultural crops.

"Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has ordered for Rs 500 to be given to all the affected people in relief shelters. The Chief Minister also said that a complete remuneration of crop losses by December 15, which will be paid to the people by the 31st," Kannababu said. Regarding the Polavaram project, Kannababu further said that the height of the project would not be reduced and it would be constructed according to the original designs.

"The cabinet has unanimously condemned the propaganda that the height of the Polavaram project will be reduced. The Chief Minister has clarified that the height of the project will not be decreased even a single centimeter and the project will be constructed according to the original designs. The CM suggested the ministers in the state to counter the malicious propaganda against the government in this regard," the minister said. The cabinet also decided to clear Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears, and approved the increase of DAs by 3.144 per cent, to be paid from January 2021. The government has also decided to clear the salaries and pensions stalled in March and April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in December and January successively.

Kannababu further said, "The state government's scheme of distributing house pattas to 30.6 lakh poor people on December 25 was also approved, and the construction of houses is to start on the same day. House pattas in legal issues will be distributed in the next phase of the scheme and sand will be freely provided to those houses. The government has set a target to complete construction of first phase houses by June 2022, along with infrastructure, drinking water and power facilities." The Minister said that a decision has also been made to delink taxes of local bodies from AP CFMS (Comprehensive Financial Management System).

Additionally, the cabinet has decided to launch a free crop insurance scheme from December 15 for free insurance benefit to farmers, and the AP AMUL project on December 2 where bulk chilling centres will be developed in Prakasam, Chittoor and Kadapa districts, he added.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan to meet 30,000 MW solar energy target by 2024-25: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the state will meet the target of 30,000 MW solar energy and 7,500 MW wind and hybrid power generation by 2024-25. This will be possible due to strategies to provide special facilities to...

British bike maker pedals on, with Brexit deal up in the air

The team at Brompton Bicycle Ltd. thought they were prepared for Brexit. Bosses at the British firm, which exports hand-made folding bikes to 47 countries, looked at the uncertainty swirling around the UKs decision to leave the European Uni...

Iran FM: Indications of Israeli role in scientist's killing

Irans foreign minister is alleging the killing of a scientist linked to the countrys disbanded military nuclear program has serious indications of an Israeli roleMohammad Javad Zarif made the statement Friday on Twitter. Israel has declined...

Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind Fakhrizadeh assassinated near Tehran

An Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb programme was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday, likely to provoke confrontation between Iran and its foes in the last weeks of Donald Trumps pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020