Iran says killing of nuclear scientist shows depth of enemies' hatred - tweet

Iran says killing of nuclear scientist shows depth of enemies' hatred - tweetReuters | Tehran | Updated: 27-11-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 21:04 IST
The assassination of a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist displayed "the depth of enemies' hatred" towards the Islamic Republic, Iranian Defence Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami tweeted on Friday.
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb programme, was killed near Tehran on Friday.
