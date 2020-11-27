Delhi Chalo call: Many farmers' group heading to nt'l capital holding sit-ins on way

Amid the “Delhi Chalo” call to protest against the three Central farm laws, Uttar Pradesh farmers on Friday staged demonstrations at many places in the state, including Lucknow, while heading to the national capital. Other places where farmers held protests, blocking roads and disrupting traffics, included Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar in western UP and Jhansi and Jalaun in Bundelkhand region.

The key roads affected by the stir included Delhi-Dehradun National Highway, whose whole stretch from Hardwar to Delhi had to shut down, besides the Jhansi-Mirzapur and Meerut-Karnal road. In Lucknow, farmers staged a demonstration at Naubasta Kala under Chinhat police station area, while hundreds of them belonging to Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Gautam Buddh Nagar in western UP reached the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida on their way to Delhi.

As the group headed to Delhi from the Expressway after being stopped their briefly, many other groups of Bharatiya Kisan Union expressed their intentions to reach the national capital on Saturday from various parts of the western UP. They included the outfit’s chief and national spokesperson Naresh Tikait, UP unit’s vice president Rajbir Singh, its UP secretary Harendra Nehra and Ghaziabad district president Bijendra Singh. In Lucknow, Harnam Singh Verma, the vice president of UP unit of Bharatiya Kisan Union, led a protest at Naubasta Kala on Friday morning.

Verma said 77 farmers were arrested during the protest. Police, however, said some farmers were only briefly detained.

"Our agitation will not stop. Farmers will march to Delhi from Lucknow on tractor-trollies," Verma said. Farmers held protests at five places in Lucknow including Ahimamau, Chinhat and Mohanlalganj, where they were detained and later released, said Joint Police Commissioner Naveen Arora.

"The total number of agitating farmers were around 250 and none of them was arrested," Arora added. ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said police personnel have been deployed to ensure that law and order is not affected in the state due to the “Delhi Chalo” call.

There was “no impact” of farmers' protest in Lucknow, he added. In protest against the Centre's farm laws and the police action on agitating farmers, the BKU activists blocked the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway at many places, including Nawla Kothi in Muzaffarnagar, Duhai in Meerut and Modi Nagar in Ghaziabad, besides many other places in Baghpat district.

Due to the heavy deployment of police, the situation, however, remained under control as the administrative machinery had been on high alert since the BKU decided to join the protest. In Baghpat, BKU activists blocked traffic on the Sonipat highway using tractors and raised slogans against the new farm laws.

The BKU had given a call to stage protests on the national highways of the state after which traffic routes had been diverted in the district. To maintain law and order situation, magistrates and police have been deployed in strength in Nivada area, bordering Haryana, Baghpat Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said. Local farmer leaders have also been approached in this regard, he added. In Jhansi, farmers held protests in Mauranipur and Moth tehsils, where they accused the government of working against their interests.

Kamlesh Lambardar, the Jhansi district president of BKU, said they handed over a memorandum to the block development officer. The memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanded an immediate release of farmers arrested during the agitation and rollback of the “anti-farmer laws”, he added. The agitation continued for over two hours here, officials said.

In Jalaun, farmers blocked Jhansi-Mirzapur highway but the police later managed to restore the traffic there. In Ghaziabad, BKU’s district Bijendra Singh staged a brief sit-in on Delhi Meerut road opposite the Modinagar sub district headquarters.

Another BKU group being led by Rajbir Singh and Harendra Nehra towards National Highway 9, connecting Delhi to Meerut, was intercepted by police near the CBI academy in Ghaziabad. The protesters staged a demonstration there, blocking the road for over five hours. The sit-in was suspended till further orders of BKU chief Tikait, Nehra said.