Nagpur investment-chain marketing fraud: Home in MP searched

A day after Nagpur police unearthed an investment cum chain marketing fraud to the tune of almost Rs 100 crore, a senior official on Friday said a sum of Rs 68.79 lakh was recovered from the Madhya Pradesh home of one of the accused. So far, 11 people, including alleged masterminds Vijay Ramdas Gurnule (35) and Devendra Bhimrao Gajbhiye (34), have been arrested, police said.

"We have recovered Rs 1.24 crore from the accused and their kin. We are on the lookout for Sunil Gajanan Shrikhande, a resident of Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh and close associate of Gurnule," Zone I Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nurool Hasan said. "Based on Gurnule's questioning, a police team went to Shrikhande's house in Saunsar in Chhindwara and recovered Rs 68.79 lakh," he said.