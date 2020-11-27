Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leh announces fresh COVID restrictions, night curfew from Saturday

Fresh restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 will come into force from Saturday in Leh district of Ladakh Union Territory, prohibiting assembly of more than four people, allowing only 50 per cent staff to attend government offices and plying of vehicles with half of their seating capacity, officials said.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 27-11-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 23:51 IST
Leh announces fresh COVID restrictions, night curfew from Saturday

Fresh restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 will come into force from Saturday in Leh district of Ladakh Union Territory, prohibiting assembly of more than four people, allowing only 50 per cent staff to attend government offices and plying of vehicles with half of their seating capacity, officials said. The order was issued by Leh District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya in exercise of the powers conferred upon him as the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority under Section-34 of the Disaster Management Act and under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Epidemic Act.

All vehicles, private as well as commercial ones, shall be permitted to ply with a maximum of 50 per cent of the seating capacity, according to the order. All government offices shall work with staff strength of 50 per cent and rest shall work from home. The heads of departments (HODs) shall prepare a roster for their respective offices, the order said.

The DM said there shall be strict night curfew from 8 pm to 5 am throughout the district. Non-essential services shall not be allowed during this period without prior permission, he said.

The DM said gathering of more than 4 people shall remain prohibited in the district. The order said social gatherings of all kinds should be avoided. Only the number of persons as prescribed by the Administration of the UT shall be allowed to gather under exceptional circumstances like marriage ceremonies, and funerals etc, it added.

The DM said usage of mask and face covers, frequent washing of hands and practice of social distancing shall be mandatory throughout the district. "All the above relaxations shall not be applicable to the containment zones", he added.

However, all SoPS and directives as laid down by MHA shall be followed in letter and spirit, according to the order. The order will remain in effect till further notice.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • SoPS

TRENDING

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suicide bomber kills six in Mogadishu ice-cream parlour

A suicide bomber blew himself up in an ice-cream parlour in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Friday, killing six people and wounding eight, an official said. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the blast, but the Islamist in...

French coronavirus infections slow again as more shops prepare to open

The rate of new coronavirus infections slowed again in France on Friday, the day before shops can resume selling non-essential goods, health ministry data showed.The number of daily new infections fell to 12,459, compared to 13,563 on Thurs...

'Mumkin': Youth livelihood programme launched in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday launched a youth livelihood programme Mumkin by distributing subsidized small commercial vehicles among 10 young beneficiaries across the Union Territory. The Union Territory administratio...

New rule could allow gas, firing squads for US executions

The Justice Department is quietly amending its execution protocols, no longer requiring federal death sentences to be carried out by lethal injection and clearing the way to use other methods like firing squads and poison gas. The amended r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020