Mamata Banerjee to keep Transport Ministry portfolio with her office following Adhikari's resignation
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will keep the portfolio of Transport Ministry with her office after minister Suvendu Adhikari's resignation from the post.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 28-11-2020 08:25 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 08:25 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will keep the portfolio of Transport Ministry with her office after minister Suvendu Adhikari's resignation from the post. Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari resigned from his ministerial post.
Tweeting Adhikari's resignation letter, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the issue will be addressed from a "constitutional" perspective. "Today at 1:05 pm a resignation letter of Mr. Suvendu Adhikari from office as minister addressed to Hon'ble Chief Minister has been forwarded to me. The issue will be addressed from a constitutional perspective," the Governor tweeted.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that if TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari comes to the BJP, he would be welcomed in the party. Earlier on various occasions like in Nandigram and Midnapore, Adhikari was seen holding public meetings without the party's symbol, flag, or banner. Even Adhikari's posters had also surfaced in some districts of the state. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Land row: Raut slams BJP, says it will be in oppn for 25 yrs
Sanjay Raut refutes illegal land deal allegation, says 'will ensure BJP sits at home for 25 years in Maharashtra'
BJP will be empty if MVA decides on it, says NCP's Malik
BJP slams Kejriwal for Chhath Puja ban, says govt hiding ineptitude
Cabinet expansion or reshuffle will be decided after discussion with BJP high command: Karnataka CM