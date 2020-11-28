Left Menu
Delhi court directs Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Yogendra Yadav to appear before it defamation case

A Delhi court has directed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav to appear before it "without any failure" in a criminal defamation complaint filed in 2013 by an election ticket aspirant.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 08:33 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 08:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court has directed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav to appear before it "without any failure" in a criminal defamation complaint filed in 2013 by an election ticket aspirant. Rouse Avenue Court's Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey in an order passed on November 25 directed Kejriwal, Sisodia and Yadav to appear before it on December 3.

"All the three accused persons are exempted through their counsel for today only and they are directed to join the proceedings on the next date of hearing without any failure," Pandey had said. The court's direction came during the hearing an application filed by Yogesh Gaur, who claimed to be the legal heir of the complainant Surender Kumar Sharma, who died recently. In his application, Gaur has sought substitution of the complainant.

The judge posted the matter for next date of hearing after an application moved by Kejriwal and others, sought an adjournment and also told the court that their main counsel was suffering from Covid-19. The case pertains to 2013 where complainant Sharma, had alleged that he was approached by volunteers of AAP who had asked him to contest the Delhi Assembly elections on a party ticket, saying Kejriwal was pleased with his social services.

He alleged that he filled up the application form to contest the polls after being told by Sisodia and Yadav that AAP's Political Affairs Committee had decided to give him the ticket but it was later denied to him. Sharma had filed a defamation complaint against these leaders and had pleaded that his candidature from AAP was cancelled in 2013 and published in various newspapers in a defamatory manner. (ANI)

