Mizoram DGP inaugurates Cyber Crime Police Station

Mizoram DGP inaugurates Cyber Crime Police StationPTI | Aizawl | Updated: 28-11-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 11:37 IST
Mizoram Director General ofPolice SBK Singh inaugurated the Cyber Crime Police Stationat the police headquarters here
The police station which was formally inaugurated onFriday will deal with cyber related crimes and will cover theentire state, an official statement said
According to a police officer, at least 11 cyber crimecases have been registered since May this year.
