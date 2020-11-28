Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Thieves steal ATM containing over Rs 28 lakh in Jalna

The incident took place in the early hours of the day when one of the men uprooted the ATM attached to a bank, carried it to a vehicle parked nearby and drove away, an official from Chandanjhira police station said. The machine contained cash to the tune of Rs 28.64 lakh, he said.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 28-11-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 14:26 IST
Maha: Thieves steal ATM containing over Rs 28 lakh in Jalna
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Unidentified persons decamped with an ATM containing cash of over Rs 28 lakh in Nagewadi area of Maharashtra's Jalna city on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in the early hours of the day when one of the men uprooted the ATM attached to a bank, carried it to a vehicle parked nearby and drove away, an official from Chandanjhira police station said.

The machine contained cash to the tune of Rs 28.64 lakh, he said. Based on a complaint lodged by the bank manager, a manhunt has been launched for the unidentified accused, the official added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK testing error wrongly tells 1,300 people they have coronavirus

Over 1,300 people in Britain were inaccurately informed they were infected with coronavirus after a laboratory error at the governments NHS Test and Trace system, the Department of Health and Social Care told Reuters on Saturday.NHS Test an...

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

Malaysia will hold a general election when the novel coronavirus pandemic is over, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Saturday, shortly after he averted a showdown by winning parliamentary support for his administrations budget.Parliam...

Here's how green Mediterranean ('green Med') diet may be better for health

Green Mediterranean green Med diet containing more plant matter and very little red meat or poultry, maybe even better for cardiovascular and metabolic health than the traditional version--at least in men. The research was published online ...

Baffled Imran Khan denies permission for anti-govt rally in Multan

Baffled by protests against his government, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said he would not give permission to the political parties to hold anti-government rallies in Multan and other cities due to spread of Covid-19. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020