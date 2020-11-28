Left Menu
Development News Edition

Terrorists making desperate attempts to infiltrate J-K, disrupt democratic processes: Army Chief

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Saturday said that terrorists across the border are making desperate attempts to infiltrate into the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and disrupt normal democratic processes.

ANI | Kannur (Kerala) | Updated: 28-11-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 16:17 IST
Terrorists making desperate attempts to infiltrate J-K, disrupt democratic processes: Army Chief
Army Chief General MM Naravane addressing a press conference in Kannur on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Saturday said that terrorists across the border are making desperate attempts to infiltrate into the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and disrupt normal democratic processes. "With the ongoing situation on our western borders, terrorism continues to be a serious threat, and that is not abating in spite of all efforts made. There are terrorist launch pads and terrorists across the line of control (LoC) making desperate attempts to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir to disrupt normal democratic processes," Naravane said in a press conference here.

He said that with the onset of winters, last-ditch attempts are being made to infiltrate before the passes close and level of snow make it impossible to cross over. "It is because of this that they (terrorists) have started moving southwards and are now attempting to infiltrate through lower regions including tunnels across the international border," Naravane said.

Earlier today, General Naravane reviewed the passing out parade of the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala for Autumn Term 2020. A total of 164 trainees comprising Midshipmen of 99th Indian Naval Academy Course (B Tech and MSc) and Cadets of 30th Naval Orientation Course (Extended) became officers on successful completion of their training. Two trainees of the Sri Lanka Navy also completed their training. Various awards for the best cadets were also presented at the function.

Addressing the passing out parade, General Naravane urged the cadets to train hard to contain all challenges being faced by the country, saying, "for only then can our nation prosper". "Today, the country is facing challenges from all sides, some homegrown and some from outside. The armed forces are the strongest pillar in the defence of the country. While everything else may fail, we simply cannot," General Naravane said.

"There are no runners up in war. The country looks up to us to deliver each and every time, whether it be a situation of war, response to natural calamities, breakdown of law and order or diplomatic missions," he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Drug peddler held with Codeine Phosphate worth Rs 4 lakhs in Mumbai

The Anti Narcotics Cell of Crime-Branch Crime Investigation Department CBCID on Saturday arrested a drug peddler after he was allegedly found to be in possession of Codeine Phosphate cough syrup bottles worth over Rs 4 lakhs in Mumbais Shiv...

CBI raids 45 locations in 4 states in illegal mining and theft of coal case

The CBI on Saturday carried out a massive search operation at 45 locations in four states after registering a case against alleged coal pilferer Anup Manjhi who was suspected to be acting in collusion with two general managers and three sec...

Supergirl Season 6 updates: Possible streaming in Aug-Oct 2021, what more we know

Since Supergirl Season 5 dropped its finale on May 17, 2020, fans are becoming aggressive to know when Season 6 will be out. Fans are disappointed after knowing that Supergirl Season 6 will mark end to it. Hence, they are expecting the fina...

Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM9 PM-VACCINE-2ND LD AHMEDABAD Guj Modi reviews vaccine development at Zydus Cadila facility Ahmedabad Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited pharma major Zydus Cadilas manufactu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020