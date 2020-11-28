Four central police organisations without regular chiefs

Four central police organisations are functioning without regular heads for varied lengths of time as the government has not appointed their full-time chiefs. The latest organisation to come under this category is the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as its chief Rajesh Ranjan is set to retire this month-end and the Union home ministry has given the "additional charge" of the post to SSB director general Kumar Rajesh Chandra "till the joining of regular DG, CISF or untill further orders, whichever is earlier" as per an order issued on November 26.

Similarly, the charge of the federal counter-terrorist force NSG, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the central police think tank -- Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) -- is being rendered in additional capacities by various Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. Indo-Tibetan Border Police chief S S Deswal is handling the "additional charge" of the National Security Guard since incumbent A K Singh retired on September 30.

Border Security Force (BSF) chief Rakesh Asthana is holding the additional charge of NCB since July last year after incumbent DG Abhay was appointed as the Director of Hyderabad-based Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy. Abhay, who goes by his first name, is now serving as the DG of Odisha Police.

Special secretary (internal security) V S K Kaumudi is holding the additional charge of BPRD since August after he was appointed to the present post in the Union home ministry. Official sources in the ministry said the regular appointments to these posts will take place after the meeting of the ACC, that is expected to be held soon.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) is a two-member body that comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the head and home minister Amit Shah..