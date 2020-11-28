Three held, fake currency with face value of Rs 2.78 lakh seized

The Kanadia Police in Indore arrested three accused on Saturday for printing fake currency and seized fake notes with a face value of over Rs 2.78 lakh. As per Anil Rathore, Deputy Superintendent of Police, the operation has been running for about eight months and the crooks printed notes in the denominations of Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500.

"Three people have been arrested for printing fake notes in the denominations of 100, 200 and 500. About 22,000 half-printed notes, paper, ink, printer, and a computer have been seized from them," he said. Interrogation revealed that over the last few months, fake notes with face value of Rs 8 to 10 lakh were used in the market by the accused, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)