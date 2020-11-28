Left Menu
Army provides assistive aids like wheelchairs to needy in JK's Rajouri district

The army on Saturday provided various assistive aids like artificial limbs, wheelchairs and hearing aids to the needy at a special camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a defence spokesman said.

28-11-2020
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The army on Saturday provided various assistive aids like artificial limbs, wheelchairs and hearing aids to the needy at a special camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a defence spokesman said. The camp was organised by the army at Kalakot with the help of Ludhiana-based NGO Bharat Vikas Parishad Charitable Trust, he said. "Due to hilly terrain and non-availability of medical facilities in the near vicinity, population in these remote villages like Loharki, Narla, Chalwalkot, Audan and Panglar in Rajouri are in desperate need of such benevolent assistance," the spokesman said

He said a large chunk of the population lack medical amenities and does not have access to healthcare facilities. "The medical facilities in the area are minimal and at places non-existent. The army conducts medical camp on a regular basis which has generated enough awareness about healthcare amongst the locals and also developed goodwill relations with the Indian Army," the spokesman said. He said a total of 11 artificial limbs, 21 wheelchairs, 63 hearing aids and two crutches were provided to the needy. The army also provided essential kits for establishing a second COVID 'Suraksha Kendra' at the Government Girls Middle School Bareri under operation 'Namaste' in the district's Naushera sector. "As part of continued efforts to establish COVID-19 initial screening points, this is the second COVID Suraksha Kendra opened in Naushera sector with the aim to create a central COVID-19 screening centre close to the houses and villages of the local populace," the spokesman said. He said the idea behind this initiative is to make locals self reliant and undertake preventive measures and conduct initial COVID-19 screening at their villages by providing them with basic infrastructure and equipment. Bareri Suraksha Kendra has been provided infrared thermometers, BP machines, lung exercisers, pulse oximeter, automatic sanitiser dispensers, masks, sanitisers and hand gloves, the spokesman said

This COVID Surakhsha Kendra at Bareri is expected to benefit about 3100 people of the area, the spokesman said.

