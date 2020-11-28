Left Menu
Development News Edition

Names of new cardinals installed by Pope Francis

Cardinal electors under the age of 80 and eligible to enter a conclave to elect a new pope after Francis dies or resigns: - Archbishop Mario Grech, 63, Maltese, Vatican-based Secretary of the Synod of Bishops. New cardinals over 80 years old and being honoured for their long service to the Church.

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 28-11-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 21:07 IST
Names of new cardinals installed by Pope Francis
Pope Francis on Saturday elevated 13 Roman Catholic Churchmen to the high rank of cardinal. Image Credit: Flickr

Pope Francis on Saturday elevated 13 Roman Catholic Churchmen to the high rank of cardinal. Cardinal electors under the age of 80 and eligible to enter a conclave to elect a new pope after Francis dies or resigns:

- Archbishop Mario Grech, 63, Maltese, Vatican-based Secretary of the Synod of Bishops. - Archbishop Marcello Semeraro,73, Italian, prefect of the Vatican's Congregation for the Causes of Saints.

- Archbishop Antoine Kambanda, Rwandan, 62, Archbishop of Kigali. - Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory, American, 72, Archbishop of Washington D.C.

- Archbishop Jose F. Advincula, 68, Filipino, Archbishop of Capiz. - Archbishop Celestino Aos Braco, 75, Spanish, archbishop of Santiago, Chile.

- Archbishop Cornelius Sim, 69, Brunei, apostolic vicar of Brunei - Archbishop Augusto Paolo Lojudice, 56, Italian, archbishop of Siena, Italy.

- Father Mauro Gambetti, 55, Italian, custodian of the Franciscan convent of St. Francis in Assisi. New cardinals over 80 years old and being honoured for their long service to the Church. They cannot enter a conclave.

- Bishop Felipe Arizmendi Esquivel, 80, Mexican, bishop-emeritus of San Cristobal de las Casas, Mexico. - Archbishop Silvano Tomasi, 80, Italian, archbishop, former ambassador, an expert on immigration.

- Father Raniero Cantalamessa, 86, Italian, long-time preacher of the papal household - Father Enrico Feroci, 80, Italian, pastor of the Divino Amore sanctuary in Rome.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AG declines consent to initiate contempt against Bhushan, says he expressed regret for tweets on CJI

Attorney General KK Venugopal has declined consent for initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets in which he was critical of Chief Justice of India CJI S A Bobde being provided a special helicopter ...

Asaram's followers detained outside SII during PM's visit

Three followers of jailed self- styled godman Asaram were detained before they could stage a protest outside the Serum Institute of India SII near here on Saturday, the police said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the SII on Saturday a...

Protest against new security Law in Paris escalates into unrest

Paris France, November 28 ANISputnik A group of people in black attire have initiated unrest in the French capital during a peaceful demonstration against the draft law criminalizing the display of images of law enforcement officers, a Sput...

UK regulator set to approve COVID-19 vaccine next week - FT

Britain is set to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc next week and deliveries would begin within hours of the authorisation, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.The first immunisations using the BioNTe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020