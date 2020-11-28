Municipality’s ex-official, clerk held in corruption case: Raj ACB

A former official and a clerk of Indergarh Municipality in Bundi district have been arrested for illegally allocating the government land to two local residents seven years ago, a Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau official said on Saturday. The ACB sleuths also arrested two alleged beneficiaries of the scam, said ACB’s Bundi DySP Neeraj Gupta.

The arrested persons were identified as Indergarh Municipality’s former Executive Officer Bhagirath Panchal, clerk Bheemraj Raika of the municipality’s Land Cell and beneficiaries Satayanarayan Sharma and Shankarlal Saini, he said. After their arrests, all four were produced before the competent anti-corruption court which remanded them in judicial custody, he said.

The case for the illegal allotment of public land, meant for building government offices, to private persons to build residential houses was lodged on the complaint of Indergarh Municipality’s Leader of Opposition Krishana Kumar Sharma and Councillor Ganesh Gautam in 2012-2013, said the DySP. The arrests were made after the complicity of the four emerged during the investigation, he added.