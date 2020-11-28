Left Menu
Development News Edition

Recruitment exam racket busted, 2 Delhi cops among 9 held

Nine people, including two Delhi Police constables, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly being part of a racket involving impersonators of candidates for various government recruitment exams, officials said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-11-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 21:52 IST
Recruitment exam racket busted, 2 Delhi cops among 9 held

Nine people, including two Delhi Police constables, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly being part of a racket involving impersonators of candidates for various government recruitment exams, officials said. The gang was busted after three persons were detained while trying to enter a Delhi Police recruitment examination centre at Sector 62 in Noida in the morning. The suspects were handed over to the Sector 58 police, which uncovered the bigger network, officials said.

Citing preliminary probe, the Noida Police said the gang had been involved in at least 100 such cases of fraud and made money running into "crores of rupees". "The gang would basically provide solvers for any sort of examination, be it SSC (staff selection commission), Railways, ASO (assistant section officer in government departments)," Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Love Kumar said. "They would fix a deal with a candidate and then send a solver, a person would take up the exam instead of the actual candidate." A probe revealed that the gang used a software application that morphed the pictures of the actual candidate and the impersonator. This picture would then be used to prepare a fake identity proof, such as a driving licence, which would then be used by the impersonator to gain entry into the exam centre, Kumar told reporters.

The gang had several impersonators, so they often tried to send in one who resembled a bit with the actual candidate, the officer added. Three impersonators Arpit Raj Singh, Aman Singh and Dinesh Chaudhary, Delhi Police constables Ravindra Singh and Manjeet, police recruitment exam candidate Shiv Kumar, and three others -- Dinesh Jogi, Sonu, Mukesh -- have been arrested.

The constables would provide solvers, some of whom were their relatives. One such relative was held from the spot this morning, while another was held later, Kumar said. Jogi, his uncle Ravi Kumar -- who is an inspector in the income tax department -- and Arvind, who works in Home Ministry, were the key people running the gang. Jogi has been recruited in the Defence Ministry at the rank of an ASO using the same modus operandi and is awaiting his joining letter, police said.

The gang has been apparently active for the past two or three years and it would be tough to say how many candidates have taken help to get selected or recruited till date, but an investigation is on, he said. "We've got some names during initial probe, while efforts are on to extract more details," Kumar said.

The rates they charged varied, depending on the examination and also on the financial condition of the candidate. On an average, Rs 10 lakh was charged, but in some cases they even got Rs 15 lakh for the job, Kumar said. Three cars, Rs 2.10 lakh in cash, around dozen mobile phones, some fake driving licence and documents have been recovered from the possession of the suspects. Two uniforms of the Delhi Police constables have also been recovered, according to the Noida Police.

An FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468 (related to forgery), 120B (criminal conspiracy), among others, police said. PTI KIS HMB.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa CM meets Union ministers over mining issue

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi in Delhi and discussed the issue of resumption of iron ore mining in the coastal state. Minister for Petroleum and Steel Dharmen...

Trader shot dead in car in UP's Mathura, family allege police fired at him

A paneer trader was shot dead in a moving car allegedly by motorcycle-borne assailants near a private medical college in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura district, police said on Saturday. The incident happened in the intervening night of Friday and ...

India reports 41,322 new COVID-19 cases; PM reviews development, manufacturing of vaccine in 3 cities

As the country reported 41,322 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a three-city tour to Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad to personally review the development and manufacturing ...

No laxity in crime control will be tolerated: Nitish tells officials

Crime must be kept in check across Bihar and no laxity on this count shall be tolerated, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told officials during a meeting to review law and order in the state on Saturday. Kumar, who returned as the chief minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020