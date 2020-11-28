Encroached govt land worth Rs 100 cr freed near Bhopal rly stn

Encroached govt land worth Rs 100 cr freed near Bhopal rly stnPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 28-11-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 22:01 IST
Encroached government landmeasuring 20,000 square feet worth around Rs 100 crore wasfreed near Bhopal railway station on Saturday, CollectorAvinash Lavania said
He said 45 shops built unauthorizedly on the plot wereremoved by district, civic and police personnel
Additional Collector Dilip Yadav said those who hadset up these structures were also found to be involved inillegal activities and had consistently refused to respond tonotices served on them.
