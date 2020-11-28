Mumbai: Kid dies of head injuries in lift accident in Dharavi

A 5-year-old child died in an elevator mishap in Dharavi in Mumbai on Saturday, an official said. Mohammad Huzaifa Shaikh, who was inside the lift with his siblings, failed to get out when it reached the fourth floor and got stuck between the wooden safety door and grill, and sustained severe head injuries when the lift moved towards the fifth floor, he said.

"He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the official said. The incident happened at around 12:30pm in Cozy Shelter building in Palwadi area of Dharavi, he added.

Shahunagar police have registered an accidental death case and have taken CCTV footage of the floors to find out what caused the incident, though nothing seemed suspicious at the moment, the official informed..