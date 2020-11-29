Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK, France sign new deal to stop illegal migration across Channel

She said the recent focus by authorities on stopping small boats meant they were now seeing more migrants trying to cross the Channel via lorries, and that border security was being tightened in France to try to stop that. Britain is also planning to introduce a new asylum system through legislation next year, Patel said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-11-2020 00:30 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 00:10 IST
UK, France sign new deal to stop illegal migration across Channel
UK interior minister Priti Patel said that under the deal, the number of officers patrolling French beaches would double, and new equipment including drones and radar would be employed. Image Credit: Twitter(@pritipatel)

Britain and France signed a new agreement to try to stop illegal migration across the Channel on Saturday, upping patrols and technology in the hope of closing off a dangerous route used by migrants to try to reach the UK on small boats. UK interior minister Priti Patel said that under the deal, the number of officers patrolling French beaches would double, and new equipment including drones and radar would be employed.

This year, hundreds of people, including some children, have been caught crossing to southern England from makeshift camps in northern France - navigating one of the world's busiest shipping routes in overloaded rubber dinghies. Some migrants have drowned. Patel said in a statement that the agreement represented a step forward in the pair's mission to make channel crossings unviable.

"Thanks to more police patrols on French beaches and enhanced intelligence sharing between our security and law enforcement agencies, we are already seeing fewer migrants leaving French beaches," she said. The UK and France plan to continue a close dialogue to reduce migratory pressures at the shared border over the next year, she added.

Patel told UK media that French authorities had stopped 5,000 migrants from travelling to the UK so far this year. She said over the last ten years, the UK had given France 150 million pounds to tackle immigration. She said the recent focus by authorities on stopping small boats meant they were now seeing more migrants trying to cross the Channel via lorries, and that border security was being tightened in France to try to stop that.

Britain is also planning to introduce a new asylum system through legislation next year, Patel said.

TRENDING

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

Big data powers design of 'smart' cell therapies for cancer

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Henri Salvador: Google remembers French comedian, singer, cabaret artist with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK, France agree new plan to curb Channel migrant crossings

The British government said Saturday that it had struck an agreement with France to double the number of French police patrolling beaches in the countrys north in an attempt to stop people crossing the English Channel in small boats. Britai...

Jaishankar concludes visit to Seychelles; stresses on enhancing bilateral ties in post-COVID era

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed on Indias resolve to further enhance the India-Seychelles strategic partnership in the post-COVID era as he held high-level talks with the countrys top leadership during his two-day visit to t...

At least three people killed by flooding in Sardinia

At least three people have been killed by flooding after heavy rain swept over the east side of the Mediterranean island of Sardinia, Italian authorities and local media said on Saturday. In Bitti, a town in the province of Nuoro, streets w...

Number of new coronavirus cases in France steadies

France reported 12,580 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, nearly unchanged from Fridays 12,459, health ministry data showed.The number of people in intensive care fell by 106 to 3,777, after falling by 135 on Friday. The number of people wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020