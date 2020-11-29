Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cuttack robbery case: more arrests, gold recoveries made

Two more persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with the November 18 robbery incident in a finance company in Odisha's Cuttack city, taking the number of accused apprehended in the case so far to 10, a senior police official said.

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 29-11-2020 01:44 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 00:53 IST
Cuttack robbery case: more arrests, gold recoveries made
A branch of the IIFL was robbed on November 18 and several of its employees including the mastermind behind the incident were arrested in this connection. Image Credit: ANI

Two more persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with the November 18 robbery incident in a finance company in Odisha's Cuttack city, taking the number of accused apprehended in the case so far to 10, a senior police official said. The police also recovered around 6.7 kg of gold ornaments initially mortgaged with the India Infoline Finance Limited (IIFL) which were re-mortgaged by an employee of the company, who was arrested, in two city branch offices of another gold loan firm, Cuttack city DCP Prateek Singh.

A branch of the IIFL was robbed on November 18 and several of its employees including the mastermind behind the incident were arrested in this connection. Gold ornaments and cash worth over Rs 10 crore had been looted on that day. The two persons arrested during the day were goldsmiths who were associates of the persons accused in the robbery case.

Police Commissioner, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, Sudhansu Sarangi said that the main accused, Lala Amrit Ray, and some other employees of IIFL were engaged in manipulating mortgaged gold ornaments since 2016. The City police will now keep the seized gold ornaments with the district armoury and the IIFL will get them back on the basis of the court's direction, he said.

The IIFL assured those who had mortgaged the gold ornaments will get it back as they have been insured.

TRENDING

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

Big data powers design of 'smart' cell therapies for cancer

Henri Salvador: Google remembers French comedian, singer, cabaret artist with doodle

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Croatia PM in isolation at home after wife tests positive for COVID-19

Croatias Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has been ordered to isolate at home after his wife tested positive for COVID-19, the governments spokesman said on Saturday.Prime Minister Plenkovic was tested on Saturday and the result is negative....

Ethiopian military operation in Tigray is complete, prime minister says

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Saturday that military operations in the restive region of Tigray are complete and federal troops control the regional capital, a major development in a three-week-old war that has shaken the Horn...

Leader of Tigray forces says they will continue fighting Ethiopian government

The leader of the rebellious Tigrayan forces told Reuters in a text message that they will continue fighting the Ethiopian government, hours after the government declared military operations in Tigray complete.Their brutality can only add t...

A day after Suvendu's resignation as minister, speculations rife over his next move

Amid speculations over the next move of senior Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP on Saturday said that the party is in touch with him while the TMC was hopeful about reopening dialogue with its disgruntled functionary. Adh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020